comscore
English | हिंदी
08 Nov, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on portable refrigerators for cars

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on portable refrigerators for cars

Now stay fresh and relax even during long rides as Amazon is offering massive 50 percent off on car refrigerators. Check top picks here.

Edited By: Anmol Pahwa

Published: Nov 08, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Car
Car

Story Highlights

  • Amazon India is hosting Great Happiness Days sale on its platform.
  • Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off on car refrigerators.
  • Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent bank discounts on its platform.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Long weekend is approaching. While some people take this time to relax in their homes, others prefer to go on a long drive to nearby places to unwind. And one thing that all long drives need is snacks and some cold drinks. But there’s a caveat. It’s nearly impossible to keep water or juice or cold drinks cool for a long time, especially, if the journey is a long one. For times like these, there are portable refrigerators with a capacity of around 5L. These refrigerators have just enough space to hold cold drink cans or water bottles or chocolates if you prefer.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top offers on Bluetooth speakers

If you are wondering where you can find these refrigerators, we’ve got your covered. Amazon has loads of interesting options. The company is also offering 50 percent discount on portable car refrigerators. Here are our top recommendations for you:

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Tech Gifts for Diwali under Rs 2000

Tropicool PortaChill Black

This product comes with a capacity of 5L with removable shelves. It comes with a special feature of Single Thermoelectric Cooling Technology. This Refrigerator includes AC and DC cords for home as well as car use. Buy this car refrigerator at a special price of Rs 4,749 on Amazon. 

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on electric blankets

 

Portable Mini Fridge CAR Refrigerator

This fridge is compact in size and portable and has heating and cooling both functions. This is a non-gas fridge, you can use it in your car or any trip. It has a capacity of 7.5L.  this product is available to you at a price of Rs 4,999 on Amazon. 

 

Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge 

It has a capacity of 6L and it includes AC and DC cords for use in car or home. If it is pre-cooled before use it can maintain the product freshness for longer time. It also has a special feature of Single Thermoelectric cooling technology. This cool device is offered to you at a discounted price of Rs 4,849 on Amazon. 

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Anmol Pahwa

Tags

amazonAmazon Great Indian Festival 2023Amazon India

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language