Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Long weekend is approaching. While some people take this time to relax in their homes, others prefer to go on a long drive to nearby places to unwind. And one thing that all long drives need is snacks and some cold drinks. But there’s a caveat. It’s nearly impossible to keep water or juice or cold drinks cool for a long time, especially, if the journey is a long one. For times like these, there are portable refrigerators with a capacity of around 5L. These refrigerators have just enough space to hold cold drink cans or water bottles or chocolates if you prefer.

If you are wondering where you can find these refrigerators, we’ve got your covered. Amazon has loads of interesting options. The company is also offering 50 percent discount on portable car refrigerators. Here are our top recommendations for you:

This product comes with a capacity of 5L with removable shelves. It comes with a special feature of Single Thermoelectric Cooling Technology. This Refrigerator includes AC and DC cords for home as well as car use. Buy this car refrigerator at a special price of Rs 4,749 on Amazon.

This fridge is compact in size and portable and has heating and cooling both functions. This is a non-gas fridge, you can use it in your car or any trip. It has a capacity of 7.5L. this product is available to you at a price of Rs 4,999 on Amazon.

It has a capacity of 6L and it includes AC and DC cords for use in car or home. If it is pre-cooled before use it can maintain the product freshness for longer time. It also has a special feature of Single Thermoelectric cooling technology. This cool device is offered to you at a discounted price of Rs 4,849 on Amazon.