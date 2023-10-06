Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check top deals on Echo, Fire TV devices

Amazon has announced its Amazon India Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will be starting October 8 and Amazon is offering discounts on Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV devices during the sale. If you were planning to buy planning to a smart speaker or smart display to control all your smart devices via your voice, this sale is a great opportunity for you. In addition to this, you can also avail discounts on Fire TV devices in this sale. Amazon has a range of Echo smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV devices and choosing one can be difficult. So, here we have selected a few best ones for you.

Amazon Echo Pop (Gen-5)

This smart speaker has loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals and comes with Alexa. It is available in four colours including Black, White, Green and Purple. It allows users to play music from Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. They can also voice-control smart lights, ACs, TVs and geysers. Users can also use it as a standalone speaker or pair their phone to use as a Bluetooth speaker.

Amazon Echo Pop (Gen-5) is available at Rs 2,949 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Echo Dot (Gen-4) with clock

The Echo Dot (4-Gen) with clock has a new spherical design and improved performance compared to the Echo Dot (3-Gen). it comes with Alexa that can speak both English and Hindi and new features are added automatically. It comes with an LED display that shows time, and outdoor temperature or timers automatically adjusts the brightness depending on day or night. Users can use Echo Dot as a standalone speaker or connect it to other speakers/headphones to enjoy music on their favourite devices or simply pair their phone with Echo Dot and use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Echo Dot (Gen-4) with clock is available at Rs 3,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Echo Show 8 (Gen-2)

Echo Show 8 (2-Gen) comes and a 13MP camera to make video calls to contacts having the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. Alexa speaks English and Hindi on this device. Users can stream songs and watch movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Its camera can be used to monitor the home remotely via the Alexa app or on other Echo Show devices.

Users can also use their voice to control lights, ACs, security cameras, TVs, geysers and more.

It also comes with a mic-off button and a built-in camera cover.

Echo Show 8 (Gen-2) is available at Rs 9,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

This Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote, which lets user use their voice to search and launch shows across apps. It also has a new preset button, which lets users get to their favourite apps quickly and control the power and volume on the TV and soundbar with a single remote. It has Full HD Picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio and allows content mirroring from phone and laptop to the TV and users can also pair compatible Bluetooth headphones.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is available at Rs 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Fire TV Stick Lite allows streaming in Full HD and comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Users can access movies and TV show episodes from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+ and many other apps. Subscription fees may apply. They can also watch movies, web series, news, sports and kids’ content on their TV. It comes with parental control and is easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV into an HDMI port.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available at Rs 1,799 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.