Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 debut in India with bigger screens: Price, features

Amazon has introduced the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 in India, adding two new options to its smart display lineup. The devices come to the country a few months after their global launch and are meant for users who prefer a larger screen for everyday use, such as viewing information, managing smart home devices, or making video calls.

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Price in India

The Echo Show 11 is priced at Rs 26,999 in India, while the Echo Show 8 comes in at Rs 23,999. Both devices are available in Glacier White and Graphite colour options. Buyers can purchase them online via Amazon India as well as from offline retailers such as Reliance Digital and Croma. Also Read: Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Discounts On iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung and More

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Design

The Echo Show 11 comes with a 10.95-inch full HD touchscreen, while the Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch display. The screens are meant for quick, at-a-glance use, showing things like weather updates, reminders, and connected smart home controls. Given its larger size and weight, the Echo Show 11 is better suited to staying in one place, such as on a kitchen counter or in the living room. Both devices come with a fabric finish that gives them a clean, home-friendly look. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Specs & Features

Amazon has powered the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 with its in-house AZ3 Pro and AZ3 chips, respectively. These chips run on Amazon’s new Vega operating system and bring an updated home screen experience. The interface focuses on personalised content, recent interactions, and quick access to frequently used features.

Both devices feature a 13MP front camera with Visual ID. This allows the display to recognise when a user comes near and adjust the on-screen information accordingly. The camera can also be used for video calls and to view feeds from compatible security cameras and video doorbells.

The new Echo Show models come with Amazon’s Omnisense sensor platform, which enables more context-based routines. For example, users can trigger actions based on room temperature or presence detection. Voice commands using “Alexa” or “Hey Alexa” can be used to set alarms, reminders, shopping lists, and control smart home devices.

For audio, both devices use front-facing stereo speakers along with a custom woofer. Amazon says this setup is designed to improve music playback and video sound, with support for spatial audio as well.

Amazon has added multiple privacy options, including a physical microphone toggle and camera controls. Users can also review and delete voice recordings through the Alexa app.