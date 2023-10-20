Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Winter is coming. It is the best time of the year when almost every part of India engages in festivities. Unfortunately, it is also that time of the year when half the country struggles to breathe fresh air. Due to the inevitable burning of croplands and the adverse impact of the mixing of vehicular emissions with fog, the air becomes severely to extremely unhealthy. While it is difficult — almost impossible — to mitigate the polluted air around you outdoors, you have the option to breathe clean air indoors. For that, you need to keep your doors and windows shut as long as possible, and you need an air purifier. Air purifiers have become quite mainstream today, as a result of which you can find one at affordable prices. If you are looking for an air purifier for under Rs 20,000, Amazon is running some great deals right now.

Best Amazon deals on air purifiers under Rs 20,000

This air purifier from Kent comes with a UV LED light that eliminates bacteria, viruses, and germs in the air. The device monitors the air health in real-time and displays the PM 2.5 level in the air. It uses the HEPA dust collection technology to offer a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 4 cubic metres per hour. The activated carbon filter inside it removes bad odour and filters out formaldehyde to prevent allergies. The Kent 15008 Alps+ air purifier is available for Rs 12,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 29,950.

The Philips AC1215/20 is one of the most affordable air purifiers. It comes with the company’s Vitashield Intelligent Purification technology that senses air quality and removes 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. This purifier offers a CADR of 270 cubic metres per hour and purifies a “standard” room in 12 minutes. With the help of a three-stage filtration using a TRUE HEPA filter, this Philips air purifier can remove airborne H1N1 virus, besides bacteria. The Philips AC1215/20 air purifier is currently selling for Rs 8,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 11,995.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is also an affordable option, although not as cheap as the one from Philips. This purifier comes with triple-layer filtration that uses a primary filter, a TRUE HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove pollutants and odour. The Xiaomi air purifier offers 360-degree air filtration and can cover large areas. It has a CADR of up to 360 cubic metres per hour, which is able to deliver 6000L of clean air per minute. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is currently available for Rs 10,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 14,999.