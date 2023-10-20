comscore
English | हिंदी
20 Oct, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on air purifiers under Rs 20,000

As winter knocks on our door, air pollution is lurking to make breathing difficult. Check out top air purifier deals on Amazon to keep bad air at bay.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 20, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway.

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is selling air purifiers under Rs 20,000 with big discounts.
  • You can save more by opting for online payment methods.
  • The deals are a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Winter is coming. It is the best time of the year when almost every part of India engages in festivities. Unfortunately, it is also that time of the year when half the country struggles to breathe fresh air. Due to the inevitable burning of croplands and the adverse impact of the mixing of vehicular emissions with fog, the air becomes severely to extremely unhealthy. While it is difficult — almost impossible — to mitigate the polluted air around you outdoors, you have the option to breathe clean air indoors. For that, you need to keep your doors and windows shut as long as possible, and you need an air purifier. Air purifiers have become quite mainstream today, as a result of which you can find one at affordable prices. If you are looking for an air purifier for under Rs 20,000, Amazon is running some great deals right now.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on camera phones under Rs 20,000

Best Amazon deals on air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Kent 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on gaming laptops under Rs 70,000

This air purifier from Kent comes with a UV LED light that eliminates bacteria, viruses, and germs in the air. The device monitors the air health in real-time and displays the PM 2.5 level in the air. It uses the HEPA dust collection technology to offer a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 4 cubic metres per hour. The activated carbon filter inside it removes bad odour and filters out formaldehyde to prevent allergies. The Kent 15008 Alps+ air purifier is available for Rs 12,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 29,950.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on streaming sticks

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC1215/20 is one of the most affordable air purifiers. It comes with the company’s Vitashield Intelligent Purification technology that senses air quality and removes 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. This purifier offers a CADR of 270 cubic metres per hour and purifies a “standard” room in 12 minutes. With the help of a three-stage filtration using a TRUE HEPA filter, this Philips air purifier can remove airborne H1N1 virus, besides bacteria. The Philips AC1215/20 air purifier is currently selling for Rs 8,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 11,995.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is also an affordable option, although not as cheap as the one from Philips. This purifier comes with triple-layer filtration that uses a primary filter, a TRUE HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove pollutants and odour. The Xiaomi air purifier offers 360-degree air filtration and can cover large areas. It has a CADR of up to 360 cubic metres per hour, which is able to deliver 6000L of clean air per minute. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is currently available for Rs 10,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 14,999.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

amazon deals

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language