Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Diwali is right around the corner. While on one hand people are busy cleaning and decorating their houses to prepare for the big day, on the other hand, people are giving their homes a makeover to gear up for the festival. One of the easiest ways you can give your house a makeover on a budget is by installing a new chandelier. Before you worry about heading over to the busy markets, we have a piece of news for you. Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 80 percent on smart chandeliers. These discounts are a part of the company’s Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

So, if you are looking for a smart chandelier, here are our top picks under Rs 5,000 in India:

This is a modern multicolor chandelier, it is made up of crystals and is in a pedant form design. It has a warm white colour LED ceiling light pendant bulb with 35cm Width. It comes with one year of warranty and is offered to you at Rs 1,756 on Amazon.

This product has a back LED driver design, complemented with dimmable LED beads. It has a natural LED 2835 Epistar chip light source with a brightness of 1320 Lumens. It also has an extremely long battery life with brightness degradation Less Than 0.1 percent per 1000 hours. It is priced at Rs 1,894 on Amazon.

This is a new style LED pendant lamp which is very easy to install. To get a perfect paint up to the product, the company has used electroplating or powder coating like processes. This product helps you to contribute to the environment as well by conserving electricity. It is available to you at Rs 3,199 on Amazon.

This Chandelier is made up of Crystals and Acrylic to give your place a aesthetic look, combined with premium K9 crystals and acrylic materials. The ceiling fixture comes with a round base with lights that could be mounted up against the ceiling. This product is available to you at Rs 1,550 on Amazon.

This is made of 14mm glass beads, 30mm K9 crystal balls, followed by a warm white LED light. It also has a stainless-steel base mirror. This ceiling light will give a classic look to your place and will be a great add-on to its interior. This product is available at Rs 2,700 on Amazon.