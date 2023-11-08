Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Festival of lights is just days away now and it’s time to get ready for Diwali party. One of the ways you can create the right ambience for your Diwali party is by syncing a group of Bluetooth speakers placed in various corners of your house. If you don’t have a Bluetooth speaker or don’t have enough speakers for your Diwali party, Amazon India is offering up to 70 percent on Bluetooth speakers from top brands as a part of its Great Indian Festival, which will end on November 10. So, if you plan on buying new Bluetooth speakers, here are our top picks for you:

This speaker acts like a pocket size dynamite because of its sharp trebles, detailed mids and punchy bass. It serves a marathon 24-hour playtime on one single charge and is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. It is offered to you at Rs 899 on Amazon.

This is a 14W powerful speaker with Bluetooth V5.1 connectivity. It features a heavy 3,000mAh battery which provides a playback of up to eight hours on complete charge. It is also secured by IPX5 for protection against dust and water. It comes with integrated controls for you to easily change volume, tracks, play/pause music. Now, enjoy Boat signature audio quality with one year of warranty at just Rs 2,299 on Amazon.

This is a compact design speaker. Its audio specification includes the frequency range between 120Hz- 20KHz and a signal to noise ratio of 70dB (Aux). It offers a playtime of nine hours and it has dual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output. Now you can pair two Infinity Fuze 100 speakers with its dual speaker connect technology. This product is available to you at Rs 1,499 on Amazon.

This speaker has bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers, which delivers a clear and uninterrupted quality output. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and shows every single device on its way up to 100ft. Alongside its 24-hour playback time, it also features a built-in microphone. This device is water resistant and is offered to you at Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

This speaker is equipped with in built 20W speakers and produces a clear and relaxing sound output with quality bass. It offers a seven-hour playtime supported by a 2,500mAh battery. It has dual connectivity with Bluetooth and AUX as well. Protected by IPx6 water resistant technology, this device is offered to you at Rs 1,849 on Amazon.