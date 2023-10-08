Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Attention all shoppers and tech enthusiasts, get ready to upgrade your home entertainment experience because the Amazon Sale 2023 is about to begin tomorrow, October 8. The best TV prices have finally arrived thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Don’t miss out on this ideal opportunity to change your old TV and enjoy a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of your home.

Amazon Sale is offering the best TVs from top brands like Redmi, LG, and more. Don’t be sad if you are not from the Prime Club, as you can access these amazing offers from tomorrow, October 8. It is a fantastic chance to get the TV of your dreams at an unbeatable discount of up to 65 percent with an additional 10 per cent off on SBI banking cards. Check out the list of the best TVs that we have created for you.

Introducing the attractive VW (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV. This device is a compelling addition to any living as it comes with excellent visual experiences and cutting-edge capabilities. This smart TV’s features include OTT platforms, a quad-core processor, screen mirroring, Cloud TV, and a movie Box. You can easily access popular streaming services using its smart platform and have the ultimate sound experience with its Stereo Surround Sound and Box Speakers.

Introducing the elegant and alluring colour of Black OnePlus (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43. This TV offers an immersive entertainment experience with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60 hertz. This Smart TV puts a world of options at your fingertips and is powered by Android. It will enhance your interior decor thanks to its thin bezels and contemporary design. Convert your living room into a home theatre with a Dolby Audio band and 20 watts output sound. You can get this fantastic smart TV at a price of Rs 21,999.

This TV showcases Samsung’s dedication to delivering top-tier visual experiences, combined with Google TV’s smart features, creating an exceptional home entertainment centrepiece for you. The device comes with 4k resolution, ensuring rich colours, deep contrasts, and incredible detail. Whether you’re watching movies, streaming shows, or gaming, HDR+ display elevates your viewing experience to new heights. Enjoy a 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio to deliver 360-degree cinematic audio exposure. Get the Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV at a steal price of Rs 27,990.

With Google TV’s intelligence and the superior visual and audio quality that Acer is known for, this TV creates an engaging and simple entertainment experience. Every frame, whether you’re viewing a movie is a work of art thanks to the Dolby Vision display and 4K ultra HD resolution. You can access well-known streaming services through its smart features and experience ultimate sound quality with Dolby Atmos and 30 watts output.

