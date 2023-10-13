Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on streaming sticks

Smart televisions are common today. These televisions come preloaded with an operating system such as Google’s Android TV, LG’s webOS, or Samsung’s Tizen OS, and allow you to download a plethora of apps for streaming. But what if you have an old and dumb television, or just planning to go for the one without smart features? You do not need to spend a lot to get access to streaming services on these television sets, thanks to streaming sticks. There are several streaming devices available on the market. Depending on your television’s specifications and your preferences, these streaming sticks offer from 1080p to 4K videos, with support for technologies such as Dolby Vision.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on mobile accessories

The best part is that these streaming sticks are a lot more affordable than smart televisions. If you are looking for a streaming stick, here are some options along with deals on them in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival deal: Top discounts on Samsung phones

READ MORE Amazon deals: Check out best offers on geysers

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the recent streaming sticks from the company and is suited for people who want a streaming device on a budget. Since this is a trimmed-down version of the standard Fire TV model, it lacks a few features. There is no support for picture technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR. But you get 1080p video streaming on the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports all major apps, while its Bluetooth-based remote control comes with support for Alexa digital assistant. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently available for Rs 1,799, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

For those who want the best viewing experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is your best bet. This streaming stick comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, which is one of the best wireless internet technologies ensuring faster and stable speeds. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports 4K video streaming with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. For audio, there is support for Dolby Atmos on select streaming platforms. Keep in mind that these technologies will work only with compatible television and speaker devices. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max currently costs Rs 3,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 6,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

If you are not a fan of Fire TV OS and prefer Google’s Android TV, you can go for Realme Smart TV Stick. It comes with support for 4K video streaming with HDR10+. It runs Android 11, so you get improved privacy and features. You can download several apps from the Google Play Store, use Google Assistant, and cast content from your phone using Chromecast. The Realme Smart TV Stick is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 3,699, as opposed to its listed price of Rs 4,999.