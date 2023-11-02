Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Technology is evolving at an exponential rate. This pace has led to the upgradation of most devices that we use in our day-to-day lives, including printers. Smart printers have not only made printing faster but also made it easier for users to print information from anywhere. So, if you are planning to add a smart printer to your work desk, here we have compiled a list of top deals that Amazon India is offering on the purchase of smart printers under Rs 5,000. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Check top deals on prominent printer brands under Rs 5,000 now below:

This smart printer comes with Wi-Fi, USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 SP1, Mac OS X v10.10.5 ~ v10.11, Mac OS v10.12. It also supports mobile connectivity as well. It has a maximum 4.0 ipm speed in color and a maximum speed of 7.7 ipm in monochrome. It is especially Pict Bridge enabled and offers a warranty of one-year. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

This pocket printer is a thermal power smart printer which does not require any ink cartridges while using. It comes with a built-in 1,000mAh rechargeable battery and has a 203-dpi resolution. Its multi-function includes printing photos, labels, messages, lists, records, QR code, web printing, OCR text recognition, and AR photos among other things. It has Bluetooth and USB for connectivity. This stylish device is offered to you at a price of Rs 3,297 on Amazon.

This all-in-one printer comes with a 3.8CM LCD display which has a Wi-Fi, USB and air print for connectivity. It features a speed of 7.7 ipm for black and 4.0 ipm for color. Its supported OSes include Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Mac OS v10.12 ~ v 10.14, Mac OS X 10.11.6. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 4,999 on Amazon.

It features a lighting speed of 7.5 ipm for black and 5.5 ipm for color. It has two LED indicator lights, five-control panel buttons, and USB 2.0 for connectivity. This device is available to you at a price of Rs 3,699 on Amazon.