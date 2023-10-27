Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon’s festive sale is going on in India. During the company’s ongoing sale, the e-retail giant is offering massive discounts and lucrative deals on the purchase of various electronic devices including hair dryers. According to the details listed on Amazon India’s official website, it is also offering up to 60 percent off on the purchase of hair dryers. Additionally, it is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

So, if you are planning to buy a new hair dryer for your home, here are a bunch of interesting deals for you:

This cool designed hair dryer comes with a drying capacity of 1200W that smoothly directs the airflow in various sections during styling. It features three-temperature settings of hot, warm and cool with a separate cool button for convenience of the users. It also offers a foldable handle and a honeycomb inlet. This product is available at an affordable price of Rs 799 on Amazon.

This product is powered with powerful 2000W AC motor, that provides a required airflow and temperature for a salon-type professional look. It includes a cool shot button that offers a storm of cool air followed by a concentrator nozzle for decent styling and cool touch-ups. Alongside its two speed and three temperature settings, it also has a diffuser which helps to gently maximise the look of your hair. This hair dryer is available to you at a price of Rs 1,614 on Amazon.

This Philips 1200W hair dryer comes with a unique ThermoProtect Temperature function that is complemented with its three variable pre-selected drying programs. It comes with a smooth drying set-up including ‘cool air setting’ for over smooth drying and ‘fast air setting’ for gentle drying. This compact design is available at a price of Rs 1,068 on Amazon.

This 2200W hair dryer is a classic German make, featuring with removable safety filter for simple cleaning. It has a three-heat and two blower set-ups for safety against over-heating. It also offers a special lockable cold air setting to stick your hairstyle for a longer period. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,820 on Amazon.