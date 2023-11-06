Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on electric blankets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Winters have arrived and so has the time to wrap yourself up in electric blankets. While there are ample heating options available in the market, such as electric water bottles and room heaters, these take time to heat up and aren’t exactly useful when it comes to heating the freezing heat. This is where electric blankets come into picture. They come in both single bed and double bed options and a bunch of heat settings. If you are planning to get yourself an electric blanket, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 60 percent on their purchase. These discounts are a part of the company’s Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70 percent off on vapourisers

Here are our top picks for you:

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best tech gifts for Diwali under Rs 1000

This is a 70-watt electric blanket, and it comes with a triple-layer insulation safety feature, with thermostat sensor for overheating protection. It also uses a Teflon coated flexible fiber for warming purposes of the blanket. This product is offered to you at Rs 1,699 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This blanket is a made in India product which uses German technology for its manufacturing. It comes in a 75-watts variant for single bed and a 150-watts variant for a double bed. It has adjustable heat settings from low, medium to high, making you set the bar as per your own comfort. This durable product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,519 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This is a 70-watts warm blanket with adjustable heat settings. It is made up of polyester and features a double safety set-up for protection against overheating. It is offered to you at Rs 1,868 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This blanket is a low power consumption product which saves up to 95 percent of your electricity. It is coated with insulated Teflon wire for protection against overheating. It provides ease to stiff back and sore body, and you will experience the most comfortable sleep with its remote controllable two heat settings. It is available to you at Rs 1,723 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This blanket comes with programable heat settings. It also has an auto-cut feature for protection. Its reasonable price and premium quality makes it a good choice for you to buy. It is available at Rs 919 on Amazon.