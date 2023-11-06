Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: The northern part of the country has been engulfed by a toxic smog that is not only detrimental to the health of kids and elderly people but also to the young population of the country. To counter its ill effects, schools have been shut down temporarily and officegoers have been asked to work from home. These measures are useful for people who stay inside homes that have air purifiers. All others can use vapourisers. Vapourisers not only provide help your nose and lungs, but they also help cleaning your pores. If you are planning to buy a vapouriser, Amazon India is offering up to 70 percent discount on the purchase of vaporisers. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Check some of our budgetary picks for you here:

The Steamer gives quick, natural relief for colds, congestion, sinus issues, laryngitis, and allergies. It generates uniform steam that penetrates nasal, sinus and throat passages naturally and gives reliefs from throat irritation. The device automatically cuts-off the power when the water in the tank is over thus resulting in longer life of the product. This device is offered to you at Rs 1,549 on Amazon.

This steamer has a stainless-steel jar with fast heating and has two levels of power. It has a separate attachment for steaming nose, nasal release steaming hot steam, the pores can be mild relaxation and also removes the dirt hidden in the pores of the skin. Once you fill the water completely, it can provide you a run of at least eight minutes in a single go. It also features compressed air technology and is available to you at Rs 997 on Amazon.

The nano-ionic steam deeply moisturizes the skin, reducing acne and blackheads for a confident appearance. It also promotes blood circulation effectively absorb moisture and oxygen. It is also useful for cold, cough and other nasal infections. This product is available to you at Rs 1,879 on Amazon.