Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: In the age of the internet, smart plugs are one of easiest ways and one of most cost-efficient ways to turn your home into a smart home. They are easy to install, and they connect with your home’s Wi-Fi network easily to let you control all your devices and home appliances using voice commands. So, if you are looking for pocket-friendly solutions to upgrade your house, Amazon is offering deals and discounts on the purchase of smart plugs on its platform. These deals are a part of the company’s ongoing Great Happiness Days sale.

Apart from festive discounts, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. Check out the most lucrative deals on the purchase of smart plugs from QUBO, Wipro and many more on Amazon.

This device comes with 10A plug. It is highly compatible with a host of devices and appliances such as TVs, kettles, table fans, and lamps. This smart plug not only lets you control connected devices using voice commands, but also using an accompanying app. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This smart product is available to you at a price of Rs 699 on Amazon.

This smart plug is made up of polycarbonate and is suitable for low power appliances like kettle and set-up boxes. You can monitor the power consumption of your device now, and also can control the activities of your device through voice commands by Wipro smart app in your smartphones. It is offered to you at a price of Rs 749 on Amazon.

This smart product is made up of ABS plastic and counts an input and output voltage of 100-240VAC. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It also supports Google Assistant and Alexa along with its own mobile application. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 549 on Amazon.

This smart plug comes provides 16A output and it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It works with Alexa and is even compatible with heavy volt appliances. It is available to you at a price of Rs 809 exclusively on Amazon.

This smart plug comes offers 16A output and is recommended for home appliances like geyser, refrigerator, and room heaters. It also comes with timer and energy monitoring function. It features voice command access through its Homemate Smart app remote control. It is available to you at a price of Rs 788 on Amazon.