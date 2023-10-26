Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart LED lights

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: During this festive season, Amazon India is hosting the Great Happiness Days sale on its platform, during which time it is offering a discount of up to 60 percent on the purchase of smart LED lights or LED battens. It is also offering an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards, HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda cards and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy smart LED lights or battens, here are top deals you need to check out on Amazon:

Wipro Next Smart LED Batten

Wipro smart batten comes in 16 million dynamic colors. You can create your required ambience with white tunable colours and adjustable brightness. These lights can be controlled by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Wipro Next Smart Home app. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,249 on Amazon.

Philips Twinglow has an ambience light mode to create welcoming atmosphere. It has a standard brightness and the colour of light shifts between white light and yellow light. This smart LED tubelight is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

LEDVANCE light can be controlled by standard light switch, voice control, smartphone app and Wi-Fi. It has 16 million colour options giving endless lighting possibilities. This smart light also has music sync with color changing lights. Buy this product at a special price of Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

Amazon Basics LED batten has voltage range between 220V to 240V. It also has an inbuilt short circuit, thermal, and overload protection and it comes with a one-year warranty. Buy this Amazon Basics 10W LED batten at a discounted price of Rs 269 exclusively on Amazon.