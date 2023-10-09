Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live and offers great deals and discounts on headphones. If you are planning to buy new headphones and waiting for prices to drop, this sale is a great opportunity for you to buy one. However, headphones come with many features like active noise cancellation, a driver unit, touch controls, spatial audio and many more features, and choosing one can be difficult. To help you out, here we have listed deals on some top headphones that you can buy on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

JBL Tune 760NC

These wireless headphones offer up to 35 hours of playback time with Active Noise Cancellation or up to 50 hours without Noise Cancellation. They come with fast charging and recharge in 2 hours. You can also use them endlessly in wired mode using the detachable AUX cable that is provided with the earbuds. The JBL Tune 760NC can be immediately connected to your Android device using Google Fast Pair and can also pair multiple devices by tapping on the devices’ screen and switching from one Bluetooth device to another.

JBL Tune 760NC is available for Rs 4,498 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

boAt Rockerz 551ANC

These headphones come with up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature and offer up to 70 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 100 hours in normal playback mode. They are equipped with ASAP Charge technology and offer 10 hours of playtime in 10 min of charge. It has 40mm drivers and comes equipped with Ambient Sound Mode, an ergonomic design and easy access controls for controlling playback.

boAt Rockerz 551ANC is available for Rs 2,599 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Sony WH-CH720N

This wireless noise-cancelling headband offers up to 50-hour battery life with quick charging that gives up to 1 hour of playback in three minutes of charge. It also has a multi-point connection that helps to pair with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Sony WH-CH720N has a comfortable and lightweight design with adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control features. It also has hands-free calling and voice assistant.

Sony WH-CH720N is available for Rs 7,989 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Infinity – JBL Tranz 710

These headphones offer up to 72 Hours of playback time and feature Dual Equalizer modes for Normal and Deep Bass output. It has 36mm drivers and quick charging that gives two hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charge. It also offers hands-free calling with a button remote.

Infinity – JBL Tranz 710 is available for Rs 1,098 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

boAt Rockerz 450

These headphones have a 40mm driver and offer a battery backup of up to 15 hours in three hours of charging time. They are ergonomically designed and come with padded ear cushions. The headphones have easy-access controls, a built-in mic, and a voice assistant. They work with Bluetooth as well as AUX.

boAt Rockerz 450 is available for Rs 1,199 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.