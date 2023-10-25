Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on electric toasters

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive season is on and so is the Amazon Great Indian Festival. During the course of this sale, buyers can get 40 percent off on premium toaster brands and an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy a new electric toaster, here we have curated a list of top deals on Amazon India.

Bajaj ATX 4

This Bajaj two -slice toaster comes with 750 of wattage and adjustable browning control feature. This product includes a dust cover to prevent dust to enter when not in use accompanied with a slide out crumb tray. Buy this Bajaj ATX toaster at a discounted price of Rs 1,248 on Amazon.

This Kent toaster comes with two-wide slots along with six heating modes. It has an auto pop-up function and an auto shut-off function. Buy KENT crisp pop-up toaster at a discounted price of Rs 956 on Amazon.

Libra toaster is a 2000W heavy duty electric toaster. It comes with a lot of features like cool touch handle, drip tray for collecting excess oil, adjustable temperature controller and many more. The floating hinge of this toaster is adjustable. Buy this Libra three-in-one sandwich maker electric toaster machine at a special price of Rs 3,324 on Amazon.

Wonderchef toaster is a 830Watt toaster with a specially designed deeper grooves on the sandwich plate. It has a feature of thermostat for heat control. This toaster is compact in size and can be used in dorms and small kitchens. Buy this Wonderchef Deep Pocket Electric Griller, Sandwich Maker, Toaster at a discounted price of Rs 2,379 on Amazon.