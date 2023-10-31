Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on coffee maker!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale of the year is here with incredible offers and discounts. As we know winters have arrived, and all you will be wondering off is to get hot coffee and tea at regular intervals, don’t worry Amazon has solved this for you. As a part of its Great Indian Happiness sale, Amazon has announced great deals and a solid discount of up to 50 percent on top brands of coffee machines like AGARO, Morphy Richard, Wonderchef and many more. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

So, if you are looking to buy a coffee maker for this winter season, now would be the best time to do so. Check top deals on prominent coffee makers now below:

This coffee maker comes with a power of 750W and holds the capacity of 600mL. It comes with an aroma twister nozzle to circulate inflowing coffee evenly for optimal and consistent coffee aroma from first to last cup. It also features a special drip stop feature that you can use to stop coffee brewing in the middle whenever you like. It complements a safe jug and a filter holder. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 2,799 on Amazon.

This machine is a powerful 1100W coffee maker which comes with 15 bar pressures for rich flavored coffee. Its analog dial thermometer can help you control the temperature for optimal coffee extraction, supported by two separate thermostats for clear separation of milk and water, to produce rich and creamy output for you. Its 360-degree rotating stainless steel wand is easy to use and clean. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon.

This coffee maker is highly rated for making espresso, cappuccino and latte coffee. It comes with 800 Watts of power, 230 volts of operating voltage supported by four bar pressure. It also features a special turbo cappuccino nozzle and milk frothing nozzle to make delicious coffee. It is available for Rs 4,299 on Amazon.

It is a 750 Watts powerful device with 600mL of capacity, which is perfect for making four big cups for family and friends. The quick brew basket is easier to access from the front than a top load basket followed by its nonstick warming plate which holds coffee warm for two hours then auto shuts off for overheating protection. This classic designed product is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

This 750-watt powerful coffee maker comes with a capacity of 750mL. It features with food grade with a glass borosilicate carafe, eeusable filter and removable filter basket which is very convenient to use and does not require any other external filter. It keeps your coffee warm for at least two hours. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,099 exclusively on Amazon.