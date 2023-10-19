Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. In addition to product specific deals, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

Talking about smartphones, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of smartphones. So, if you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000, here are our top picks for you:

This Redmi-branded 5G smartphone comes with a 6.6-inches FHD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek 810 5G processor with Hyper Engine 2.0. Talking about its camera set-up, it has got a sharp 50MP primary camera with an 8MP wide-angle sensor that is complemented by a 16MP front camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that is coupled with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W ultra-fast charging technology support. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It also offers two months of YouTube Premium subscription free. It is available at Rs 14,500 on Amazon.

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera that captures every shot of yours. It comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability, which the company says charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI and it comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors variants. This product is available at a price of Rs 14,499 on Amazon.

This Samsung smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor. It also features a 50MP+2MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 13MP front camera. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery. This smartphone costs Rs 13,490 on Amazon.

This phone comes with a smooth 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that offers a flawless multi-tasking experience. It comes with 2.5D flat frame design and it weighs just 194g. It is available in Steller Green and Mystic Night color variants on Amazon India at a price of Rs 12,999.

This device is featuring a dual camera facility with 50MP primary camera and an 8MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh batter that is coupled with a 22.5W charger in the box. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. It comes with a 6.79-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection on top. The Redmi 12 5G is available in Black, Blue and Silver colour variants at Rs 11,999 on Amazon.