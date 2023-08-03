Amazon is offering discount deals on gaming smartphones during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. In this sale, you will find numerous flagship gaming phones from top brands such as Asus, Apple, Redmi and more. These phones will revolutionise your app gallery by offering powerful processors, plenty of RAM, and high-quality displays. We have pointed out the best gaming phones currently available on Amazon for under Rs 50,000. Let’s take a look:

Redmi is one of the most trusted smartphone brands as brings credibility to the market by offering high-quality phones at affordable prices. Redmi Note 10S offers an AMOLED dot display with MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor for an ultimatum gaming experience. This device comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated SD card slot.

iQOO Neo 7 5G offers fantastic performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. This device is equipped with motion control and 90 FPS Gaming for immersive visuals while playing. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and 120W FlashCharge support for fast charging.

OnePlus 11R 5G is a remarkable gaming phone with extravagant features. Its highlights include a Snapdragon 8+ processor, and 6.7 -inches 120Hz super fluid AMOLED display. This device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging to keep you going all day long. It also has 50MP main camera and 8MP ultrawide camera to capture your favourite memories.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a great option for those who want to see their games shine. Its Snapdragon 8+ processor delivers remarkable performance. This device incorporates an independent gaming chip that boosts FPS by game frame interpolation and reduces power consumption. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro clicks picture with utmost clarity via 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Oppo F23 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor for your long gaming sessions. It runs on Android 13 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery for keeping you connected all day long. This smartphone is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate 6.72-inch display offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. As far as the camera is concerned, it has a 64MP triple camera at the back with AI colour portrait and dual-view video. On the front, the phone includes a 32MP front camera.