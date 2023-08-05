Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Best deals on Echo devices

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 is live and will last till August 8, during which customers can avail discounts on various products, including smartphones, laptops, electronics, and home appliances.

One of the most popular categories in the sale is smart speakers, which are devices that can play music, answer questions, control smart home devices, and more using voice commands.

Amazon has a range of smart speakers under its own brand, such as Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Studio, and Echo Input. These devices are powered by Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant that can perform various tasks.

Here are some of the best deals on Amazon’s smart speakers in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale:

Echo Dot (4-Gen)

The Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker with Alexa allows voice control for various functions. It can stream music, manage smart devices that work with Alexa, light up the room when it senses motion, and also serve as a regular speaker.

Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker is available for Rs 2,749 during the Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2023.

Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker with clock

The Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker with a clock features a round shape and a LED display that can show various information. The display can indicate the time, the outside temperature, or the timers set by the user. The device also has a light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the display according to the day or night conditions.

Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker with clock is available for Rs 3,949 during the Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2023.

Echo (4-Gen) powered by Dolby

Echo (4-Gen) powered by Dolby comes with a spherical design that houses a woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing technology. It delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. It has Alexa that can play music from various streaming services, answer questions, make calls, read news, set reminders, pay bills, and more. It can control smart home devices like lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and more with voice.

Echo (4-Gen) powered by Dolby smart speaker is available for Rs 8,499 during the Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2023.

Echo Pop

The Echo Pop smart speaker delivers a powerful sound with balanced bass and clear vocals. It also has Alexa built-in, which can perform various tasks and skills. The device comes in four different colours and can connect to smart plugs to control non-smart appliances.

Echo Pop smart speaker is available for Rs 4,499 during the Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2023.

The Echo Dot (3-Generation) is a smart speaker that can be controlled by voice commands. It allows users to play music, manage smart home devices, and access various online services through Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. The device can also function as a standalone speaker, delivering clear and crisp sound quality.

Echo Dot (3-Gen) smart speaker is available for Rs 1,949 during the Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2023.