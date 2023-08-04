Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival is here with exciting offers on the best smart LED TVs. Get your favourite device from popular brands like Redmi, Samsung, Oneplus, Sony and more. It is a golden opportunity for shoppers and tech enthusiasts to elevate their home entertainment. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance of scoring the smart TV of your dreams. We have curated a list of some of the top deals on smart TVs you can get during this Amazon sale.

Redmi TV with HD resolution and metal bezel-less screen offers impressive picture quality. This device features 20 Watt speaker equipped with Dolby Audio and DTS virtual X which will convert your living space into a home theatre. It offers various smart features such as Fire TV Built-In, OTT platforms, display mirroring, Voice Remote with Alexa, and whatnot. Redmi TV comes has 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The company also provides a one-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on the panel.

Buy Now

READ MORE Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Top deals on refrigerators

Experience visual brilliance with Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Sporting a 4K Ultra HD QLED panel with a 50Hz refresh rate. This device has a 20 Watts speaker supported by Dolby Audio. It runs on 4k Quantum Processor Lite featuring a seamless experience with filmmaker mode, one billion colours, dual LED, and Motion Xcelerator. It comes with an extensive range of smart features like mobile camera support, music wall, easy setup, app casting, wireless DeX, smart things, smart hub, and web browser support.

Buy Now

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV has a thin bezel and stylish finish that will go perfectly with your home decor. It offers an active HDR display and a 50Hz refresh rate for seamless performance. This device comes with a 10 Watts speaker with AI sound support. The sleek design and advanced features, include Wi-Fi, a home dashboard, screen mirroring, and a mini-TV browser. The smart TV has multiple connectivity options two HDMI ports and one USB port.

Buy Now

Elevate your home entertainment with OnePlus Y Series LED Smart TV. This device has impeccable visual quality with HD-ready resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 20 Watts speaker equipped by Dolby Audio. It grants access to various smart features such as OnePlus Connect, google assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, and shared albums. This smart TV serves you through an LED Panel display equipped with noise reduction, colour space mapping dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, and whatnot. A warranty of one year is also provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is offering a 4K Ultra HD LED display and 60Hz refresh rate for seamless performance. It comes with a 20 Watts speaker with AI sound support. The sleek design and advanced features, include Game Optimizer, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, and Unlimited OTT App Support. This device offers multiple connectivity options three HDMI ports and one USB port. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity and upgrade your old TV to a smart one.