Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 Sale in India: Best Deals on Fitness Gear, Wearables, and Home Gym Equipment You Can’t Miss

Amazon has announced the Get Fit Days 2026 sale in India, set to start on January 1. The sale will target both the fitness enthusiasts as well as athletes and all individuals seeking to jump start a healthier lifestyle at the start of the new year. Having health, wellness, and active living in mind, Amazon is also providing a wide selection of products, including smart wearables and fitness trackers, home workout devices, and sport-related accessories. Attractive discounts, curated offers and deals with cards in several categories can be counted on by the customers.

Fitbit Super Charge on Sale

Get Fit Days sale offers some of the best wearable devices to those who intend to keep track of their performance and health. The WHOOP One is an expensive health tracking watch that can be sold at Rs 20,990 to the elite athletes. The improved WHOOP Peak that has the 14+days battery life and 24/7 location will cost Rs 27,990. Fastrack Limitless X2 is also available to the smartwatch fans at a price of Rs 1,699 and OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at a higher cost of Rs 13,999. Galaxy Fit3, gray will also be sold at Rs 4,499 at which people can easily monitor workouts, heart rate, sleep, and so on.

Home Workout Essentials

The sale is also aimed at home fitness equipment to do daily exercises. The Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill, which is an ideal indoor cardio, is sold at Rs 10,999 and the PowerMax Fitness TDM Treadmill with high features in running costs Rs 16,499. The Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Bike costs Rs 8,299 for cycling lovers, and it has adjustable resistance, a comfortable seat, and an LED display. Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells can be purchased at Rs 16,998 and are useful in enabling people to develop strength from the comfort of their home.

Yoga, Fitness Accessories, and Fitness Outdoor

At Rs. 3,309, the Tego Stance Yoga Mat is an alignment and stability yoga mat that will be grabbed by yoga enthusiasts. Outdoor lovers have the chance to explore Leader Beast 26T Mountain Bike (7-speed) at a price of 5,759 with front suspension and dual disc brakes. Cultsport Fitness accessories such as Cult. Sport Burn Plus at Rs 1,999 and Cultsport Ace X at Rs 1,699 bring variety to the exercising routines.

Card Based Offers and Easy Access

The sale of all products in the Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 sale will occur on Amazon.in beginning January 1, 2026. Customers would also have the advantage of getting additional discounts and cashback on the purchase of fitness and wellness using debit and credit cards of their choice.