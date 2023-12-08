comscore
English | हिंदी
08 Dec, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top smart door locks you can buy under Rs 15,000

Amazon finds: Top smart door locks you can buy under Rs 15,000

Are you planning to make your home smarter? Then here are top five smart door locks with fingerprint sensor that you can buy.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Dec 08, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Smart Door Lock
Smart Door Lock

Story Highlights

  • Amazon India has a lot of home automation devices.
  • Amazon India has smart home locks for users' homes.
  • These smart home locks come with fingerprint sensors.

Amazon finds: Are you planning to make your home smarter? If you are, then one of the ways you can do so is by using smart door locks. Smart door locks provide safety to users’ homes while ensuring that they never have to worry about carrying keys or losing them. These devices come with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the doors. They also deploy a passcode-based system for guests and other family members whose fingerprint details cannot be saved or who need access for a limited time. So, if you are planning to buy a smart door lock, here are our top picks for you:

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top deals on smart locks from Godrej, Qubo, more

Godrej Smart Locks Catus Connect

This smart lock costs Rs 14,499 and it comes in Champagne Gold, Black and Rose Gold colour variants. It can register up to 99 unique PINs and save a password of 4 to 9 digits for enhanced password strength. It can also register up to 99 RFID cards for multiple user access. In addition to that, this lock can be remotely opened and closed through mobile app. Users can also schedule access for a specific period.

READ MORE
Amazon GIF 2023 sale: Top deals on semi-automatic washing machines under Rs 10,000

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on single door refrigerators from Samsung, Whirlpool, more

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

Godrej

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language