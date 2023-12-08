Amazon finds: Top smart door locks you can buy under Rs 15,000

Amazon finds: Are you planning to make your home smarter? If you are, then one of the ways you can do so is by using smart door locks. Smart door locks provide safety to users’ homes while ensuring that they never have to worry about carrying keys or losing them. These devices come with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the doors. They also deploy a passcode-based system for guests and other family members whose fingerprint details cannot be saved or who need access for a limited time. So, if you are planning to buy a smart door lock, here are our top picks for you:

This smart lock costs Rs 14,499 and it comes in Champagne Gold, Black and Rose Gold colour variants. It can register up to 99 unique PINs and save a password of 4 to 9 digits for enhanced password strength. It can also register up to 99 RFID cards for multiple user access. In addition to that, this lock can be remotely opened and closed through mobile app. Users can also schedule access for a specific period.