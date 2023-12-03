Amazon finds: Top must have gadgets for bikers under Rs 7,000

If you’re planning to embark on a long bike ride, it’s important to have the right accessories to ensure a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable journey. Indian bikers have a wide range of touring accessories to choose from, ranging from simple tools to high-tech gadgets. However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which accessories to buy, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Here are the top bike accessories for Indian bikers that are essential for a safe and enjoyable ride.

Onelap GO wireless GPS tracker

This device is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and includes a USB charging cable. It offers a complimentary 12-month subscription to an app compatible with both Android and iOS. A free SIM card with unlimited internet access is also provided. The device boasts a range of features such as live GPS tracking, access to travel history data, and daily statistics. These statistics include total distance covered, run time, idle time, stoppage time, and the maximum and average speed of a vehicle, all presented through smart and interactive graphs. Additional features include Geo-fences and over-speed limit alerts. These allow you to receive notifications when a Vehicle or Kid enters or exits designated zones like offices, schools, and more. The device also has a call function, enabling you to listen to the surrounding environment.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on remote controlled ceiling fans

Onelap GO wireless GPS tracker is currently available for Rs 5,030.

Buy Now on Amazon

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator

The Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator can inflate two car tires from empty to full on a single charge. It is equipped with digital air-pressure sensors that enhance the accuracy of inflation to within ±1 psi*. The device is powered by a built-in 2000mAH Lithium battery and also features a Type-C port for convenient charging. One of the key features of this inflator is its automatic stop function, which halts the inflation process once the pre-set pressure level is achieved. This ensures safety and prevents over-inflation. The inflator is fitted with an LED light for visibility during night-time use and an SOS flashing feature for emergencies. The package includes three additional nozzles, making it a versatile tool for inflating not just car, bike, motorcycle, RV, SUV and ATV tires, but also sports equipment and other inflatable items. This makes the Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator a handy tool to have around.

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator is currently available for Rs 2,790.

Buy Now on Amazon

FitSpark Eagle i12

This camera comes with IMX386 CMOS sensor with True 4K colour saturation with latest chipset and embedded 6-axis gyro chip + advanced EIS image stabilization. It supports Type-C External MIC and reduces unwanted wind noise while biking. It has 1350mAh removable battery with low power dissipation. It is water-resistant to depth of up to 30 meters.

FitSpark Eagle i12 is currently available for Rs 6,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

WeCool B1

This mobile holder can lock or Unlock the phone with one click. It has soft padded anti slip silicon gripper and is designed to reduce the vibration and prevent phone from scratching. It can hold the smartphones with screen sizes from 3.5 Inches to 6.5 Inches.

WeCool B1 is currently available for Rs 699.