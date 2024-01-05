Amazon finds: Top microwave ovens under Rs 10,000

Amazon finds: Microwave ovens can come in handy for people who cook and bake frequently. Not only that, these appliances can also come in handy for people whose daily work involves heating food items frequently. Thankfully, the Indian market is full of options giving buyers the flexibility to pick the device that is right for their needs and requirements. That said, having too many options can be a tad bit confusing at times. So, if you are planning to buy a microwave oven, we have narrowed down the search for you to five devices that you can buy in India under Rs 10,000. Here are our top picks for you:

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

This microwave oven has a capacity of 20L, and it is ideal for bachelors and small families. It draws a power of 800W that can come in handy for fast and even cooking. It can also be used for re-heating and defrosting food items. It comes with five power levels for better cooking as per the requirements. It costs Rs 5,690.

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

It costs Rs 6,290 and it comes in two style variants — floral pattern and solid pattern. It has a 20L capacity and it has special program buttons for Micro, Grill, Combination, Indian Rasoi, 24 Hours, Health plus menu, Utility, Energy Saving, and Start / Stop. It features auto cook menus and recipes for 44 items.