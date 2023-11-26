If you are an ‘eat sleep coffee repeat’ person then there are a number of gadgets available online that you must want to check out. Amazon certainly has a variety of options that either you can use yourself or gift to other coffee lovers. Interestingly, these gadgets have up to 42 percent off and are easily available at budget prices.

That said, let’s take a look at the top gadgets that a coffee lover must have at his disposal.

If you make your coffee manually, i.e. without a coffee maker, then an electric milk frother for coffee is a must. A perfect thick coffee’s secret lies in creamy milk, which can be achieved with an electric milk frother like this one. This particular product is priced at Rs 949, which is 37 percent off MRP. The product has a silicone handle, a stainless steel whisk, and a powerful motor with 19,000 rpm.

If you work from home or have a workstation at home, having an electric coffee mug warmer can be handy. With this kind of product, you do not need to worry about your coffee getting cold. Your coffee will always be hot and strong, thanks to the electric coffee mug warmer. This particular coffee mug warmer by Pelikas has an auto shut-off feature. It is priced at Rs 1,299, which is 32 percent off.

Supvox’s electric self-stirring mug with a temperature display is a great gadget for a coffee lover. It is also a good gifting option. It is priced at Rs 1,499, which is 33 percent off its MRP. As the name suggests, the mug will stir the coffee automatically and also show the temperature of the coffee. It takes power from a micro USB cable.

An electric drip coffee maker is essential for all coffee lovers. The Morphy Richards Europa Drip Coffee Maker can be a good choice at Rs 1,798. It has a 600-watt motor that can help in making 6 cups of coffee, thanks to the in-box container. Morphy Richards offers 1 year of warranty with the product.

These are some of the top gadgets that a coffee lover must have. All these products are also great options for gifting.