Building your own workstation at home? There are a lot of gadgets that you may want to consider to enhance your workstation setup. However, choosing gadgets for a workstation can be a daunting task as there are many options available online. Amazon certainly has a variety of tech gadgets that you can use for your workstation setup.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets for your workstation at home

That said, let’s take a look at the top workstation gadgets you can buy on Amazon. We have curated a few options.

READ MORE Can The Scanmarker Really Simplify Things For Students?

A lamp on your desk is essential as you may want to note something down at midnight. Or, if you are a night owl then surely a lamp would help. The Amazon Basic’s table lamp costs Rs 999. It comes in a matte black outer body and has a 9W LED bulb. It has cool daylight, neutral white light, and warm white light support.

Buy Now

If you are a coffee or chai person, having an electric coffee mug warmer is a smart gadget you can consider. LA NEELJA’s Electric Coffee Mug Warmer costs Rs 797 on Amazon. The mug warmer has a USB cable for power. also comes with a mug inside the box. Both are themed in Green.

Buy Now

HP’s K160 wireless keyboard is now available at Rs 749 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its MRP. A good keyboard is great for a workstation, but having a wireless keyboard is even better as things will be less cluttered on your ask. This particular keyboard has all essential buttons including a dedicated number pad and 12 function keys.

Buy Now

Logitech M221 wireless mouse is another gadget you can have on your desk. Again this one is wireless so no clutter. The M221 is priced at Rs 799 on Amazon, which is 38 percent off its MRP. The wireless mouse has 1000 DPI and a battery life of 18 months. As for connectivity, it has a USB receiver with 2.4GHz support.

Buy Now

Tropicool’s PortaChill 5 litre is a good tech product to keep next to your workstation or in your workroom. It is priced at Rs 4,949 and has both chiller and warmer modes. The compact refrigerator can hold a couple of cans of energy drinks if that’s what you need on a busy workday.