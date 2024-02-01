Amazon finds: Top deals on tablets under Rs 30000

Tablets are popular devices that offer the same features as laptops on smaller screens. They are ideal for travellers who do not want to lug around heavy laptops everywhere. Tablets can be used for browsing the web, watching movies, creating art, and conducting business meetings. They are easy to use and carry. Tablets are convenient, portable, and function like laptops. If you are looking for some of the best tablets under Rs. 30,000 in India, we have compiled a list for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This tablet comes with 10.4-inch TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate. This 4G enabled tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It features 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It has dual AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. It runs on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently available for Rs 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

This tablet comes with 11-inch TFT display with 90Hz refresh rate. This 5G enabled tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor and packs a 7,040mAh battery. It features 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It has quad speakers and surround sound. It runs on Android operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Lite is currently available for Rs 20,499.

Lenovo Tab M10

This tablet has a 10.61-inch IPS display with 400 nits peak brightness. It has four speakers with Dolby Atmos. This 4G enabled tablet is powered by Snapdragon SDM 680 processor. It has 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage that is expandable up-to 1 TB with microSD card support. It packs a 7700 mAh battery and on camera front, it gets an 8MP auto-focus with flash rear camera and an 8 MP fixed focus front camera.

Lenovo Tab M10 is currently available for Rs 15,999.

Realme Pad 2

This tablet comes with 11.5-inch full HD display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 8360 mAh lithium ion. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 for Pad and has Dolby Atmos quad speaker with hi-res certification. It has 5MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Realme Pad 2 is currently available for Rs 19,999.

Lenovo Tab P11

This tablet comes with 11.5-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400nits of peak brightness. The 4G enabled tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and packs a 7700mAh battery. It gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. It has four speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Tab P11 is currently available for Rs 17,999.