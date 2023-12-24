Amazon finds: Top deals on tablets for under Rs 15,000

Tablets are a convenient and affordable way to enjoy your favourite content on a large screen. Whether you want to read, watch, play, or work, you can find a tablet that suits your needs and budget. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best tablets under Rs 15,000 in India, based on the latest and most popular models. You can compare the key features of each tablet, such as the display size, resolution, camera quality, and storage capacity.

Honor Pad X8

This tablet is powered by Mediatek MT8786 8-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. It features 10.1-inch Honor FullView display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. It runs Magic UI 6.1 system based on the Android 12. The battery of this Wi-Fi tablet lasts for 14 hours.

Honor Pad X8 is currently available for Rs 8,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10

This tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio P22T octa core processor coupled to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It features 10.1-inch IPS display and supports Wi-Fi and LTE. It runs Android 10 and comes with 5000mAh battery. It has 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera.

Lenovo Tab M10 is currently available for Rs 8,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Redmi Pad

This tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa core processor coupled to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It features 10.61-inch display with 2000×1200 pixels resolution. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and comes with 8000mAh battery. It has 8MP back camera and 8MP front camera.

Redmi Pad is currently available for Rs 14,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nokia T10

This tablet is powered by Unisoc processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It features 8-inch display with 1280X800 pixels resolution. It runs Android 12 and has 8MP back camera and 2MP front camera.

Nokia T10 is currently available for Rs 11,099.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Pad

This tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It features 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with 2000×1200 pixels resolution. It runs Android 11 and comes with 7100mAh battery. It has 8MP front camera.

Realme Pad is currently available for Rs 13,999.