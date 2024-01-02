Amazon finds: Top deals on smart doorbells

A smart camera doorbell is a simple and effective way to protect your home from unwanted visitors and intruders. You can view and talk to anyone who rings your doorbell, even if you are away from home. Your smart doorbell will stream live video to your phone via Wi-Fi, and offer other features like cloud storage, motion detection, alarms, and integration with other smart devices. Here, you can find some of the best smart doorbells on Amazon at a discount. With a smart doorbell, you can respond to your visitors immediately, or ask them to wait outside using your phone.

Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell

This smart doorbell features 1080P Full HD camera and an advanced built-in intruder alarm system. It has 36 unique chime tunes and Multiple modes like DO NOT Disturb for complete peace of mind. It allows users to talk and listen to visitors with clear 2-way talk or respond with pre-recorded messages when they are occupied. The alarm has advanced AI capabilities that can smartly detect and notify whenever a person is detected. You can also ring a siren in case of an intrusion. Other features include Visitor’s Time Lapse Video, Alexa and Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, more.

Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell is currently available for Rs 5,989.

CP Plus Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell

This doorbell camera provides Full HD resolution and can be connected to local Wi-Fi network. The doorbell has inbuilt mic and speaker and remotely connects to the internet. It also has built-in PIR sensor for motion detection and USB chime to alert inside the home. The chime can be plugged into any USB port available in TV, set-top box etc and has 20 different melodies to ring.

CP Plus Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell is available for Rs 3,499.

Wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell

This doorbell comes with 1080p Full HD Video quality and a high resolution 2 MP camera. It has PIR sensor that accurately detects any motion triggered by humans and sends a smart alert effectively on your mobile, eliminating false alerts. The Doorbell comes with a built-in advanced microphone feature that enables 2-way audio communication seamlessly. You can hear the ringtone loud and clear in your home with Door Chime. You can customize from 52 different tones and 5 different volume levels with the Wireless Door Chime. It has built-in 5000 mAh Li-ion battery that ensures the smart doorbell lasts long, and Type-C charging technology helps in super-fast charging of the battery.

Wipro Smart Wireless Doorbell is currently available for Rs 6,999.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wireless Security Video Doorbell

This doorbell comes with a starlight sensor and 2K 5MP resolution. It reveals high-fidelity details and colour at night. It has ultra-wide FOV (160° Diagonal) and 4:3 live view that ensures users can check visitors from head-to-toe as close as 1m. The doorbell comes with a rechargeable and removable battery with a low-power protocol that extends your usage. Its smart AI algorithms identify people and cars and notify users as needed. Two-way audio or a recorded quick response allows users to communicate directly. Its special features include an Anti-theft Alarm, water and dust-resistant IP6, more.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wireless Security Video Doorbell is currently available for Rs 8,999.

Hikvision Analog Video Door Bell

The doorbell provides clear images with Full HD resolution and can record images/faces of upto 200 images/faces. It has built-in 3 different Ringtones and comes with a 1/2.7″ CMOS camera sensor.

Hikvision Analog Video Door Bell is currently available for Rs 5,169.