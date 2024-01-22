Amazon finds: Top deals on webcams from Lenovo, Logitech, more

While video calls may not be the most enjoyable way to communicate, they are a necessity for many professions that require frequent use of platforms like Zoom, Skype, Messenger, Google Meet, and other virtual meeting tools. Unfortunately, your laptop’s camera may not always present you in the most flattering way. Therefore, investing in a good webcam can not only enhance your video quality but also provide flexibility in adjusting the camera’s position. This allows you to find the perfect angle that showcases both you and your background in the most appealing manner. With these essential features in mind, we have compiled a list of top webcams for individuals working remotely.

READ MORE Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on neckbands under Rs 1000

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

READ MORE Take a peek at Lenovo's color changing laptop unveiled at CES

The Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam is powered by a Full HD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS camera and ultra-wide 95° lens. It comes with two built-in mics and a USB 2.0. it is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10, Mac OS X 10.14 or Higher, Ubuntu 20.04, Chromebook 85.0.4181.3. It has 1920 x 1080 (MJPG) pixels resolution @ 30 frame rate (default).

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam is available for Rs 3,010 at Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam

This webcam provides crisp HD 720p/30 fps video calls with a diagonal 55° field of view and auto light correction. It comes with a built-in noise-reducing mic and features RightLight 2, which adjusts to lighting conditions, producing brighter, contrasted images. The webcam is compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS via the USB port.

Logitech C270 Digital HD Webcam is currently available for Rs 2,195.

Buy Now on Amazon

Hikvision DS-U02 1080p Webcam

This webcam provides 2 Mega Pixels high-resolution images and comes with a built-in microphone with an intelligent algorithm. It has a lens with an 88-degree field of view and it can rotate around 360 degrees and 30 degrees up and down rotation for flexible adjustment. The webcam is compatible with a variety of mainstream operating systems and software, Windows XP/7/10, Linux and Max OS.

Hikvision DS-U02 1080p Webcam is available for Rs 1,149 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Zebronics Sharp PRO High-Resolution Webcam

This webcam comes with a dedicated privacy shutter which can be closed when the camera is not in use. It can be connected to your laptop/PC/tablet via its USB interface and fixed on top of the monitor using the built-in stand. It comes with a QXGA resolution and a built-in mic.

Zebronics Sharp PRO High-Resolution Webcam is available for Rs 1,799.