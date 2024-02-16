Amazon finds: Top deals on smart ceiling fans to check out

I recently installed some smart ceiling fans in my home, and I must say, they have made a significant difference! These fans are not only energy-efficient but also incredibly convenient to control. I can effortlessly adjust their speed, turn them on or off, and even change the direction of their rotation using my smartphone or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. Some models also come with additional features like built-in LED lights that can be dimmed or changed to different colours. And the best part? I can schedule the fans to turn on or off at specific times or set them to adjust automatically based on the temperature or humidity levels in my home. Overall, smart ceiling fans are an excellent investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home’s comfort and convenience while saving on energy costs. If you are looking to upgrade your home with smart ceiling fans before the summer arrives, here are a few options that you can consider. These options are also good because Amazon is currently offering discounts on them.

Best Amazon deals on smart ceiling fans

Crompton Silent Pro Blossom

The Crompton Silent Pro Blossom is a stylish and compact fan that comes equipped with the company’s 2X Silent IoT-enabled 5 Star BLDC technology. This fan allows you to control its settings using voice assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, or through the mobile app, which also allows you to set timers. The fan also features built-in breeze and sleep modes, as well as personalisation options and mood lights. It has a sweep size of 1200mm and air delivery of 220 cubic mm. A 12W LED light is attached to the centre of the bottom of the fan. Currently available on Amazon for Rs 10,999, instead of its listed price of Rs 14,999.

Luminous Signature Audie

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly option, you may want to consider the Luminous Signature Audie. This fan has a blade size of 1200mm, a fan speed of 380 RPM, and an air delivery of 230 cubic mm. It features a high-speed motor that produces a rapid rotation and better heat dissipation. With this fan, you can use either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the speed, modes, and functions. You can also utilize the remote control, which comes included with the fan, or voice assistants to set timers. Currently, the Luminous Signature Audie fan is available on Amazon for Rs 3,499, a discount from the listed price of Rs 5,299.

Atomberg Studio Smart+

Atomberg is an excellent brand for smart fans, and the Studio Smart+ model is one of their most affordable options. This fan has an energy-efficient BLDC motor that can deliver air up to 224 cubic mm with a rotation speed of 360 RPM. It’s an IoT-enabled fan, which means you can control it using your voice assistant such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Additionally, the fan comes with a remote controller that you can use to operate it. You can connect the fan to your device either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Currently, the Atomberg Studio Smart+ is available for Rs 5,790, which is a discount from its original price of Rs 8,490.