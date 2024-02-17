Amazon finds: Top deals on refrigerators under Rs 20,000

Refrigerators are an essential appliance in every household, and there are many options available in the market. If you are on a budget and looking for a refrigerator priced under Rs 20,000, there are several options to choose from. One can find refrigerators with a capacity of up to 300 litres in this price range, which is perfect for a family of four. These refrigerators come equipped with basic features such as adjustable shelves, door racks, and a separate freezer compartment. Some models also offer additional features such as a built-in stabiliser, an energy-efficient compressor, and a vegetable crisper. If you are looking for a fridge for under Rs 20,000, here are some options with deals on them on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on fridges for under Rs 20,000

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

If you are looking for an economical and stylish refrigerator, you might want to consider the Godrej Direct Cool Refrigerator. This refrigerator has a capacity of 180 litres, which is suitable for families of 2 to 3 members. It also has a 5-star energy efficiency rating, which means it consumes less electricity and saves you money. The Godrej Direct Cool Refrigerator comes with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 1-year comprehensive warranty, so you can enjoy peace of mind. One of the special features of this refrigerator is the Turbo Cooling Technology, which ensures up to 20 percent faster ice-making and up to 20 percent faster bottle cooling. The Godrej Direct Cool Refrigerator is a great choice for your home. This refrigerator is currently available for Rs 15,590, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 24,000.

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

If you are looking for a single-door refrigerator that offers excellent performance and durability, you might want to consider the Whirlpool refrigerator with Auto defrost technology. This refrigerator has a capacity of 192 liters, which is ideal for families with 2-3 members. It also has a 3 Star energy rating, which means it consumes less electricity and saves you money. One of the most impressive features of this refrigerator is the Intellisense Inverter technology, which ensures a low starting voltage of 95V and a long-lasting compressor reliability of 25 years, certified by VDE Germany. This technology also enables the refrigerator to operate without a stabiliser, even in high voltage fluctuations between 130V and 200V. This fridge is currently selling for Rs 15,890, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 17,600.

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

If you are looking for a stylish single door refrigerator that offers powerful cooling and energy efficiency, you might want to check out the Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator. This refrigerator features the Digi Touch cool 5in1 technology that lets you control the temperature, express cool your food, save power, and defrost easily with just a touch. It has a capacity of 183 liters, which is suitable for families with 2 to 3 members. It also has a 5-star energy rating and a 1-year comprehensive warranty. The refrigerator also has some special features like power cool, grande door design, stabilizer free operation, smart connect inverter, door alarm, lock and key, and up to 15 days of fresh food guarantee. The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator is currently selling for Rs 17,790, instead of the listed price of Rs 22,999.