Amazon finds: Top deals on pocket speakers

Pocket speakers have recently caught my attention and I find them to be an excellent addition to my audio equipment. The convenience and portability of these miniature speakers make them an excellent choice for various activities such as hiking, camping, or even spending time at the beach. Despite their small size, the sound quality of these speakers is surprisingly clear and crisp, which is comparable to much larger speakers. In conclusion, I would highly recommend pocket speakers to anyone who is looking for a compact and convenient way to enjoy high-quality music on the go. If you are looking for an affordable pocket speaker, here are some options that you can check out with deals on them on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on pocket speakers

boAt Stone 135

This pocket speaker has 5W tweeters and uses a Bluetooth connection to transmit audio from the source. This is currently available for Rs 999, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,990.

Mivi Roam 2

One of the most stylish pocket speakers in this price segment, the Mivi Roam 2 comes with a battery life of 24 hours. It uses 5W speakers and works over a Bluetooth connection. The Mivi Roam 2 is currently available for Rs 899, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.