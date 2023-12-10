Amazon finds: Top deals on laptops with 15.6-inch screen

Laptops with 15.6-inch screens are the most popular size among consumers due to their perfect balance of portability and screen real estate. These laptops are perfect for individuals who need to work on the go or for those who prefer a larger display for their daily tasks. With a 15.6-inch screen, users can enjoy a full HD experience and have enough space to multitask and work on several windows at once. These laptops are also great for entertainment purposes, as they provide an immersive viewing experience for movies or streaming videos. If you are looking for a laptop with a 15.6-inch screen without having to spend a lot, you can check Amazon, which is running some great deals right now.

Best Amazon deals on laptops with 15.6-inch screens

READ MORE Amazon deals: Top handheld garment steamers

The Dell Vostro 3510 laptop delivers the performance that you need. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 15.6-inch full-HD narrow border display, integrated graphics, 512GB solid-state drive and 8GB 2666MHz of memory. The laptop comes with a lift hinge, offering more ergonomic wrist angles all make for more relaxed use & also provide increased airflow, so your device stays cooler. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 47,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 60,793.

Buy Now on Amazon

The stylish everyday laptop, ASUS Vivobook 15 is equipped with the latest processor for efficient work on the go. Additionally, it comes with Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, 15.6-inch full-HD display, and Intel Iris Xe graphic card. You get 16GB of RAM on the laptop, alongside 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera with privacy shutter. The Asus Vivobook 15 is currently selling on Amazon.in for Rs 51,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 76,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Designed with an enduring battery life and state-of-the-art micro-edge bezel design, this laptop is crafted to perfection. The HP Laptop 15s delivers unmatched performance and helps one stay on top of tasks. It comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with narrow bezels and a high brightness. Powering the laptop is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The HP Laptop 15s is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 38,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 49,557.