comscore
English | हिंदी
02 Dec, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top deals on car vacuum cleaners under Rs 2,500

Amazon finds: Top deals on car vacuum cleaners under Rs 2,500

Looking for a vacuum cleaner? Check out the top handpicked car vacuum cleaners available at a discount on Amazon.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Dec 02, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Car vacuum cleaner
Car vacuum cleaner

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is selling car vacuum cleaners at big discounts.
  • Agaro and Eureka Fobes are some of the big brands of car vacuum cleaners.
  • We have handpicked some car vacuum cleaners that you may like.

A clean and tidy interior is crucial for a pleasant and comfortable driving experience. Your car can easily get. That’s why you need the best car vacuum cleaners to help you out. These devices are compact and portable, and they offer powerful suction, ergonomic design, and versatile features for effective cleaning. With the right car vacuum cleaner, you can easily clean dirty seats, and hard-to-reach corners and keep your interior fresh. Here are the top car vacuum cleaners you can buy in India. 

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top 5 must have beauty gadgets for girls

Agaro CV1079 

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets you need for a home creator setup

This vacuum cleaner has a strong motor and powerful suction capacity. It is suitable for dry use only and consumes 110W of power to generate 4.5KPA of suction. It comes with steel filter and 4.5 meters power cord with extra brush to clean away dust and extra connector to clean thoroughly all corners of car. It also comes with storage bag to keep all accessories. 

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Top deals on electric kettle under Rs 1,000

Agaro CV1079 is currently available for Rs 1,484. 

 

Amazon Basics car vacuum cleaner

It is a cordless, handheld car vacuum cleaner dispensing 8.4 volts of power. It has strong suction of 3000pa with long lasting battery that works uninterrupted for 22 minutes. It is equipped with a dust tank of 350 ml to collect both wet and dry dirt. It can be used both with and without a cord.

Amazon Basics car vacuum cleaner is currently available for Rs 2,149. 

 

GoMechanic Neutron 6000

It is suitable for dry and wet cleaning and consumes 40W of power. It is equipped with a dust tank of 500ml to collect both wet and dry dirt. The car vacuum comes with 5 attachments to fully use the capacity of the vacuum. 

GoMechanic Neutron 6000 is currently available for Rs 1,799. 

 

Eureka Forbes car Vac

This vacuum cleaner has 100 watts powerful suction vacuum cleaner with washable HEPA filter and 3 accessories. 

Eureka Forbes car Vac is currently available for Rs 2,099. 

 

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

AgaroAmazon BasicsEureka Forbes

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language