Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets you need for a home creator setup

The creator economy has been booming in recent years. Many young and tech-savvy people are earning money by creating content on social media platforms. All you need to start is a good Internet connection and a smartphone or a digital camera. But as your audience grows, you may want to upgrade your social media skills to the next level. We have selected some of the best gadgets for digital creators to invest in, to help them produce more engaging and high-quality content for their fans. These gadgets include everything from a simple microphone to a professional recording and editing setup. We will also show you how you can purchase expensive equipment in affordable EMIs so that you don’t have to spend a lot of money.

DigioCraft Proshot V3 teleprompter

This is a foldable teleprompter with metallic body. It has a large screen measuring 24cm x 24cm with maximum reading range of 10-12feet. It is also compatible with multiple devices including smartphones, tablets and DSLR cameras. It has remote control operation to enable fast and slow speed reading.

DigioCraft Proshot V3 teleprompter is currently available for Rs 6,499.

Skyvik Signi Pro mobile camera lens

This mobile camera lens comes with 2 in 1 lens including 0.45x wide angle lens and 15x macro lens. It is carved from Aluminium alloy and coated glass to reduce reflections and light flares. It has detachable clip with soft rubber to ensure device is free from scratches.

Skyvik Signi Pro mobile camera lens is currently available for Rs 1,999.

Digitek professional wireless microphone system

They come with built-in 3.7V / 1800mA Li-Poly battery on power charging compartment and built-in 3.7V / 300mA Li-Poly battery on host that works for 12 hrs. It charges on DC 5V/1-2A Type C power adapter and has built-in V5.3 Bluetooth and DSP chip to intelligently filter noise. It has automatic pairing with low latency. It is effective up to 30 meters with 90dB sensitivity and can be used with Laptop, PC, DSLR, camera, amplifier, DV, camcorder, smartphone, mixer and more.

Digitek professional wireless microphone system is currently available for Rs 7,697.

Amazon Basics ring light

This ring light comes with 3 temperature modes: warm, warm yellow and white light and offers two colour modes ranging between 3000K and 6500K. It has 360-degree rotatable holder that lets you angle your smartphone vertically or horizontally without removing it.

Amazon Basics ring light is currently available for Rs 2,899.

Digitek DTR 550 LW Tripod

It is a lightweight professional tripod with adjustable height and multi-level locking. It is compatible with most video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, GoPro devices and smartphones. The tripod has a height range between 615 mm and 1700mm. It has built-in bubble head to adjust horizontal position and 3-way head with adjustable pan to allow for tilt and swivel motion with portrait or landscape options. It has max load weight capacity of up to 5kg.

Digitek DTR 550 LW Tripod is currently available for Rs 1,547.