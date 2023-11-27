In today’s fast-paced and stressful world, every girl deserves to pamper herself with some beauty gadgets that can enhance her natural beauty and make her feel more confident. Whether you want to reduce the signs of ageing, improve your skin tone, or relax your facial muscles, there is a gadget for you. If you are looking for a beauty gadget for yourself, here are the top 5 must-have beauty gadgets that you might want to buy.

Vega Style Pro

This is a high-speed airflow hair dryer with two heat and three-speed settings. It comes with a concentrator nozzle and diffuser. It has a removable end cap for easy cleaning and stainless steel back grill.

Vega Style Pro is currently available for Rs 1,699.

Havells HS4201

This hair brush is infused with Keratin and has five customizable temperature settings from 130°C to 210°C. It has large brush area measuring 60mm x 120mm. It comes with LED temperature display and PTC heating element with auto shut-off feature for safety.

Havells HS4201 is currently available for Rs 2,499.

Nova NLS 531 Sensi Trim

This epilator is ideal for upper lip, sideburns and eyebrows. It comes with adjustable eyebrow head and dedicated accessories to get precise shaping and styling. It also comes with wide range of accessories including precision head, bikini head, comb, beauty cap and cleaning brush.

Nova NLS 531 Sensi Trim is currently available for Rs 849.

Agaro facial steamer

This facial steamer emits sterilized nanoionic hot mist and helps open skin pores, remove skin toxins and reduce skin ageing. Its steam passes through a UV lamp which sterilizes the steam to ensure utmost hygiene which is beneficial to the skin and nasal passage. It comes with a ceramic PTC heating element and 100ml removable water tank. The facial steamer is made of ABS, non-toxic material.

Agaro facial steamer is currently available for Rs 1,799.

HealthSense electric face massager

This face massager comes with two facial rolling heads – Rose Quartz roller and 3D V Sculpt roller. It can be used with batteries for vibrations or without batteries for rolling massage. It is suitable for daily usage on the face, neck, nose and eye area and helps improve skin circulation, reduce puffiness and wrinkles. It is made from a waterproof metal frame with squeak free handle for durability. The jade roller is naturally sourced rose quartz guasha stone and 3D roller has diamond-shaped cuts for maximum coverage.

HealthSense electric face massager is currently available for Rs 1,499.