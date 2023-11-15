Amazon finds: Top 5 wedding gift ideas under Rs 10,000

Wedding season is the time of the year when we witness many weddings and see numerous happy faces of newlyweds in their gorgeous outfits on our Instagram feed. And while some of us have already crossed that stage (or are still waiting for it!), celebrating their special day with them is an important part of the wedding season. However, wedding jitters are not only for the bride and groom but also for those who have to come up with something unique to gift the new couple every time! After all, we know how many dishes, linens and ornaments end up being unused for their low practical value. And while cash is always welcome, a meaningful wedding gift for couples shows how much you care. If you’re tired of the usual choices and want to spice things up a bit, we have put together a list of fun gifting ideas that your loved ones will surely love. Keep reading to find out what they are:

Agaro Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker

This coffee maker produces 15 bars of high pressure with 1100 watts. It has an analogue dial thermometer with two separate thermostats to adjust the temperature of water and milk foam separately. It has a 360°rotating stainless steel frothing wand and a stainless steel body.

Agaro Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker is currently available for Rs 9,404.

Echo Dot (5-Gen)

This device can play music from Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music and can control Alexa-compatible smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. It can automatically turn on the light when you enter the room or switch on the AC when it gets hot using an in-built motion detection and temperature sensor. It can also be used as a standalone speaker.

Echo Dot (5-Gen) is currently available for Rs 5,499.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01

This vacuum cleaner comes with a 1900-watt motor that generates up to 370W of high suction power. It has PowerCyclone 5 technology that accelerates the airflow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air. It also comes with MultiClean nozzle that is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types. It has fully-sealed filtration system to capture fine dust particles – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is currently available for Rs 9,499.

Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

This air fryer comes with Rapid Air technology with unique starfish design pan. It can fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat. It has touch screen with 7 presets and keeps warm function. Its special features include auto-shut-off function when the basket is removed, an extra-long 1.8 m cord length, dishwasher-safe and more.

Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is currently available for Rs 9,399.

Philips Mixer Grinder 3-in-1

It comes with a 750W motor with compact set-up and Gear Drive technology that supports food processing, including Mixer Grinder, ChefPro Bowl, Chutney Jar, Multipurpose Jar, Wet Jar, Pulp Extractor, chopping attachment, Fine shredding tool, Fine slicing tool, Grating tool and Kneading tool. Jar capacity includes ChefPro Jar (2.2 Litres), Wet Jar (1.5 L), Multipurpose Jar (1 Litre), Chutney Jar (0.5 Litre). It has three speed control including motor control and pulse.

Philips Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 is currently available for Rs 9,199.