Amazon finds: Top 5 tablets you can buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Amazon finds: In the world of smartphones and laptops, tablets are a device that offer the best of both worlds. While on one hand, their bigger display gives users access to more information in a convenient way, on the other hand, their light-weight design and relatively compact form factor makes them easy to carry and use when on the go. What’s great about these devices is that unlike laptops, buyers don’t need to spend Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 to buy a tablet for their day-to-day requirements. So, if you are looking for a tablet under Rs 20,000, here are our top recommendations for you:

READ MORE Top smartphones arriving in India in January 2024

Redmi Pad

This tablet costs Rs 14,999 and it comes in Moonlight Silver, Mint Green and Graphite Grey colour variants. It comes with a 10.61-inch 90Hz display with quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using an SD card. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and it runs MIUI 13 OS. It has an 8MP camera in the front and an 8MP camera in the rear.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Pad 2

This tablet costs Rs 18,982 and it comes in Grey and Green colour variants. It comes with a 11.5-inch 120Hz display with 2K resolution. It is powered by Helio G99 Chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is backed by an 8,360mAh battery and it runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It has a 5MP camera in the front and an 8MP camera in the rear.

Buy Now on Amazon

HONOR Pad X9

This tablet costs Rs 16,998. It comes with a 11.5-inch 120Hz 2K display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 7GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1. It is backed by a 7250mAh battery.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This tablet costs Rs 17,499 and it comes in Grey, Pink Gold and Silver colour variants. It comes with a 10.5-inch WUXGA display. It is powered by UniSOC T618 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is backed by a 7040mAh battery. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front. For audio, it has auad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This tablet costs Rs 18,999. It comes with a 10.61-inch FHD 2K display. It runs on Android 12 OS. It is powered by Snapdragon SDM 6803 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 7700mAh battery. It has an 8MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera on the front.