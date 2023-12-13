Amazon finds: Best-selling computer mice for under Rs 1,000

The computer mouse is an essential tool for navigating through the digital world. With a click, drag, and scroll, users can easily interact with their computers and perform a variety of tasks. While there are many different types of mice available, the traditional design features a clickable button on the top and a scroll wheel in the centre. Some models even include additional buttons on the side for added functionality. There are wireless mice, as well, which use Bluetooth to connect to the computer. If you are looking for a good mouse, here are the top options with deals on them on Amazon right now.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on tower speakers to check out

Best Amazon deals on computer mice

The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse, as the name suggests, does not use a wire to connect to devices. It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled USB mini-receiver that gives a range of 10 metres. This battery-operated mouse can connect to desktops and laptops running Windows or macOS. The advanced optical tracking on the mouse enables ultra precise moves on almost any surface. The company claims the mouse can last 12 months with a single battery. The Logitech B170 wireless mouse is currently available for Rs 595, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 895.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Zebronics Zeb-Power Wired Mouse uses a USB cable to connect to different devices. Its compact and stylish design makes it for a good peripheral. The company claims the Zeb-Power wired mouse comes with advanced optical sensor technology that gives high precision with an easy-to-install mechanism. It offers a 1200DPI resolution and comes with a warranty of one year. The Zebronics Zeb-Power Wired Mouse costs Rs 139, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 199.

Buy Now on Amazon

This wireless optical mouse from Portronics comes with a 10-metre range, using a tiny plug-and-forget wireless receiver. You do not have to install any software or driver to use the mouse. The Portronics Toad 23 optical mouse comes with an operating speed of 2.4GHz to send quick signals to the computer. The Toad 23 becomes easier to use with a third-click button at your disposal. The Portronics Toad 23 wireless optical mouse is currently available for Rs 299, instead of the listed price of Rs 599.