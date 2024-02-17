Amazon Fab TV Fest: Top deals to check out on 55-inch smart TVs

If you’re looking for a great viewing experience, a 55-inch smart television might be a great option. These TV models are a popular choice for those who want a large screen for their living room, bedroom, or home theatre. With the latest smart features, these TVs can connect to the internet and allow you to stream your favourite content from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. Additionally, many of these models come with 4K resolution, which provides a crisp and clear picture quality, making it perfect for watching movies, sports, or playing video games. If you’re in the market for a new TV, a 55-inch smart television can be a great investment that will provide you with hours of entertainment. Here are some deals that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on 55-inch smart TVs

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC

If you are looking for a smart TV with stunning 4K resolution and immersive sound, you might want to check out the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This TV has a 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz, which delivers crisp and clear images. You can connect your devices easily with the built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical and Ethernet options. The TV also features a 20 Watts output 2.0 Ch speaker with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an enhanced audio experience. The TV runs on the webOS Smart TV platform with AI ThinQ. You can also use Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to stream content from your iOS devices or control the TV with Siri. The TV is powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, which enhances the picture quality with HDR 10 and 4K Upscaler. The TV has a slim design and comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. This LG 4K Smart LED TV is currently available for Rs 43,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 71,990.

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL

Another good option that offers the best viewing experience is the Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL. It has a 50 Hertz refresh rate and a crystal processor 4K that delivers lifelike colors and details. You can connect your devices easily with the 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options. The 20W output speakers with OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound and Dual Audio Support enhance your audio experience. You can also access various apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more with the smart TV features. The screen mirroring, universal guide, media home, tap view, mobile camera support and AI speaker make it easy to control and customize your TV. The display has a 3-side bezel-less design, HDR 10+, mega contrast UHD dimming, Motion Xcelerator, contrast enhancer and filmmaker mode that optimise your viewing experience. It is currently available for Rs 41,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 64,990.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K offers a stunning 4K resolution and amazing sound quality, you might want to check out this model. It has a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, so you can enjoy every detail from any angle. It also has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connecting your devices, and a 20W output speaker with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology for immersive sound. You can access Google TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more with the voice search feature or cast your content from your phone or tablet with Chromecast. You can also use Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit or Alexa to control your TV with your voice or smart devices. This TV has a X1 4K processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro and Motion Flow XR100 features that enhance the picture quality and motion clarity. The Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is currently selling for Rs 52,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 99,900.