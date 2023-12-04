If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, then it’s probably the right time. Amazon has discounts on most smartphones available on the platform. Devices around Rs 20,000 not just have discount offers but also coupon discounts. Furthermore, they can be purchased on EMI and No Cost EMI options.

Having said that, we have curated a list of the top five smartphone deals that you can consider on Amazon. We have chosen the Rs 20,000 price bracket as it’s arguably the most popular one. Let’s take a look at the deals.

The Samsung Galaxy M13, which has an MRP of Rs 14,999, is now available at Rs 10,999. Additionally, it has bank offers and a No Cost EMI option available. The smartphone also has three color options – Green, Black, and Brown. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch large FHD+ LCD and 50MP triple camera setup. It is powered by an Octa-core chipset and a 6,000mAh mammoth battery.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro is now available at Rs 4,000 coupon discount on Amazon. After applying the coupon, the final price of the phone comes down to Rs 19,999. The Narzo 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a dual-rear camera system on the back and is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 2 5G is available at Rs 19,999 but has received a Rs 3,500 additional exchange discount. It can be purchased in three different color options like the Glass Viridian, Glass Iron, and Glass Heather. The device has a large 120Hz display, Dimensity 7050 chipset, and packs a battery that supports 66W fast charging. It also boots on clean Android OS.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is now available at Rs 11,999 on Amazon. It can be purchased in Blue, Black, and Gold color options. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset. It has a 50MP triple camera system and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The itel P55 5G smartphone is priced at RS 10,499 on Amazon. It has a Rs 500 coupon discount, taking the final price down to Rs 9,999. The device has Mint Green and Galaxy Blue color options. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and a dual-rear camera system. The device has 2 years of warranty support.