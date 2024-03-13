Amazon deals: Top offers on hand blenders you must check

I’ve been using hand blenders for years now, and I can’t imagine cooking without one. They’re incredibly versatile and make blending, pureeing, and mixing a breeze. I love how compact and easy to use they are, and they don’t take up much space in my kitchen. Plus, they’re great for making smoothies, soups, sauces, and even whipped cream. I appreciate that they’re easy to clean and don’t require a lot of maintenance. Overall, hand blenders are a fantastic tool to have in any kitchen, and I highly recommend them to anyone who loves to cook or bake. Here are the best options on Amazon with discounts if you are looking for a hand blender.

Best Amazon deals on hand blenders

KENT 16044 Hand Blender

The KENT 400W Hand Blender stands out as a versatile and robust kitchen companion, streamlining culinary tasks with ease. Its variable speed control is a standout feature, allowing for seamless adjustment to suit any recipe, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. Whether you’re whipping up warm soups or icy smoothies, this blender is perfectly suited for both hot and cold blending. Crafted with durable, rust-resistant stainless steel blades, it delivers consistent results every time. The high-power 400W motor operates quietly, yet efficiently, at the desired speed. Additionally, its detachable shaft simplifies cleaning and storage, making it a practical addition to any kitchen. This hand blender is currently available for Rs 1,399 against the listed price of Rs 2,100.

AGARO Grand 1000 Watts Hand Blender

The AGARO Grand 1000 Watts Hand Blender is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for efficiency and ease of use. It features a dual mode operation with Mode 1 tailored for tasks such as pureeing, chopping, and mixing, while Mode 2 offers turbo speed ideal for preparing milkshakes and smoothies. The speed regulator dial allows for precise control, enabling adjustments between speeds 1 to 5 in Mode 1. The hand blender comes with a 900ml capacity beaker, a 600ml chopping jar, and a whisker to cater to various cooking needs. The lock and press operation simplifies attachment changes—simply press the button to switch between the chopper, blending wand, or whisker depending on your recipe requirements. Powered by a 1000-watt motor, this hand blender promises powerful performance for all your culinary creations. The AGARO hand blender is currently available for Rs 2,671, instead of the listed price of Rs 4,499.

Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender

The Orpat HHB-100E WOB Hand Blender is a versatile kitchen tool designed to make your cooking experience more efficient and enjoyable. With its unique comfort grip, it ensures a secure hold for any mixing task. Operating at a frequency of 50Hz, it is perfect for beating and pureeing ingredients smoothly. Its stainless steel blade is durable and easy to clean, making it an ideal choice for those who value both functionality and hygiene. This handy appliance promises to reduce your kitchen time significantly by swiftly taking care of chopping, blending, or mixing with just the touch of a button. The hand blender also boasts a smooth and safe switch, a sleek and strong build, and an elegant design that complements any kitchen decor. Achieving an impressive 18000 RPM, it’s not just about looks but also performance. The Orpat hand blender is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 792, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 899.