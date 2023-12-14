Amazon Deals: Top Karaoke Mics for party

Want to host a Karaoke party? This might be the best time to buy party gadgets like a Karaoke mic and speaker as Amazon has some tempting deals. Karaoke units are now available at 65 percent off on the platform. These mics are from brands like Zebronics, Portronics, pTron, and VRJTEC. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

VRJTEC’s L858 handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Mic is now available at Rs 1,899 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s a 5 percent coupon discount. The Karaoke mic has a built-in speaker as well as a mic. It has different buttons for controlling the mic volume and echo. If you are looking for a basic option, you won’t go wrong with this one.

pTron’s Fusion Party v2 Karaoke set that has a microphone, as well as a big speaker unit, is available at Rs 1,699 on Amazon, which is 65 percent off its MRP. It comes with RGB lights and has support for USB/SD card playback.