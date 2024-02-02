Amazon deals: Looking for a brand-new TV for your living room or bedroom? Amazon has a wide range of TVs on the platform. The most ideal size for a budget TV is 32 inches. There are a variety of options in that screen size on the platform, all available at a discounted price. Some of the options have over up to 50 percent off the listed price. Brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and others have TVs with smart features and HD resolution. Let’s take a look at the top 32-inch TV options you can consider on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon deal: Poco C51 available at the lowest price ever

VW’s 32-inch Frameless Series TV is available at a discount of 50 percent on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 7,999 and is recommended for those on a tight budget. The TV has a 32-inch screen size with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It has a frameless design and runs on Android TV operating system. The TV comes pre-loaded with several apps. It has connectivity options like HDMI, USB, AV, and Wi-Fi.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on smart ceiling fans

Buy Now on Amazon

Acer 32-inch Android Smart TV is priced at Rs 10,999, which is 45 percent off its listed price of 10,999. The Acer TV is made in India and has a 1-year warranty. It has a 32-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. It has the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The TV has a frameless design and boots on Android TV 11 OS. It has 24W built-in speakers with Dolby Audio support. It has support for apps via the Play Store.

Buy Now on Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is priced at Rs 12,999 on Amazon. It comes with a 32-inch large panel that has a 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. It has a bezel-less design and boots on Android TV OS. It supports apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and others.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung’s budget HD Ready Smart LED TV is now available at Rs 14,990. It comes with a 32-inch display that has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It has built-in speakers. The TV supports apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. It comes with a smart remote that has hotkeys for some of the OTT apps.

Buy Now on Amazon

LG’s 32-inch Smart TV is available for a 34 percent discount. It is now priced at Rs 14,490. The 32-inch TV has an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It has the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The TV has a smart OS that supports apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and others. The TV has built-in speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top 32-inch Smart TVs you can buy on Amazon.