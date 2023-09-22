Amazon deals: Cheapest Android tablets to buy in India

If you are looking for a new Android tablet, you may get confused considering the market for tablets in India has several options. There is a tablet for every price category, which should help customers looking for a tablet in a particular price segment. But, at the same time, it is also very daunting to go through the catalogue to find the best tablet. Moreover, you also have to make sure the tablet you want fits the budget. Fret not. We have handpicked some top-selling tablets from Amazon. The best thing is that these tablets are on offer right now, so you end up paying a lot less than their listed prices.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is one of the recently launched Android tablets in India. It is a mid-tier, so you get moderately powerful specifications on this tablet. Powering the Xiaomi Pad 6 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has an 11-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, support for 2.8K resolution, and a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels. The tablet features quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and packs an 8840mAh battery. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available at Rs 28,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 41,999.

Marking the brand’s comeback in India, the Honor Pad X9 comes with a good mix of specifications. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor for power, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet uses six Cinematic surround speakers with Honor Hi-Res audio technology. The Honor Pad X9 runs Magic UI 7.1. It is currently selling for Rs 16,998, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 25,999.

This tablet from Samsung is one of the best-selling ones on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 comes with a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Samsung claims the tablet has a symmetric narrow bezel for better aesthetics. Powering the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is an octa-core Unisoc T618 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There is a 7040mAh battery inside. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 costs Rs 17,900 on Amazon right now, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 28,799.