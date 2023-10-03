Amazon deals: Big discounts on streaming sticks

The best way to enjoy OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar on a big screen is using a smart television. Almost every television today from leading brands comes with smart features and is based on operating systems such as Android TV. Smart TVs are convenient and over the past few years have become quite affordable. You can easily get a 32-inch Android TV-based television for around Rs 15,000. But if you are going for television without smart features or just do not want to upgrade from your old LED that works just fine, you can go for streaming sticks.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Best smart TVs to check out right now

These streaming sticks bring smart features right to your dumb television. The best part is that these streaming sticks are a lot more affordable than smart televisions. If you are looking for a streaming stick, here are some options along with deals on them on Amazon right now.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Cheapest Android tablets to buy in India

READ MORE Sony PS5 accessories selling at up to 60 percent off on Amazon

Amazon offers a wide range of options in its Fire TV portfolio. The Fire TV Stick is one of the recent ones and is suited for people who want a streaming device on a budget. Since this is a trimmed down version of the standard Fire TV model, it lacks a few features. There is no support for picture technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR. But you get 1080p video streaming on the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports all major apps, while its Bluetooth-based remote control comes with support for Alexa digital assistant. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently available for Rs 1,799, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

If you are looking to experience better TV watching, you may want to consider the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This streaming stick comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, which is one of the best wireless internet technologies ensuring faster and stable speeds. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports 4K video streaming with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. For audio, there is support for Dolby Atmos on select streaming platforms. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max currently costs Rs 6,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

If you are not a fan of Fire TV OS and prefer Google’s Android TV, you can go for Realme Smart TV Stick. It comes with support for 4K video streaming with HDR10+. It runs Android 11, so you get improved privacy and features. You can download several apps from the Google Play Store, use Google Assistant, and cast content from your phone using Chromecast. The Realme Smart TV Stick is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 3,699, as opposed to its listed price of Rs 4,999.