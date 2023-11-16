Amazon deals: Best savings on electric instant pots

As people are upgrading their kitchen appliances, the most overlooked product that also needs to be upgraded is your regular pressure cooker. Although the pressure cooker is still used widely, there are better alternatives that you can consider if you are modernising your kitchen with new appliances. You can take a look at electric pots, which not only let you cook rice and steamed vegetables but also replace five other common kitchen appliances. Using an electric pot, you can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, prepare yoghurt, and mix ingredients conveniently. If you are looking for an electric pot, Amazon has some amazing deals for you right now.

Best Amazon deals on electric instant pots

READ MORE Amazon Dhanteras offer: Top deals on electric foot massagers

This electric pot allows you to use seven different methods to prepare dishes. You can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make steamed vegetables, saute, bake, and warm food in the electric pot. It comes with instant buttons programmed for different kinds of dishes and functions. With the help of the Instant Brand Connect app, you can learn more than 1900 recipes that you can cook with the help of the electric pot. The electric pot is currently available for Rs 9,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 20,499.

READ MORE Dhanteras 2023 shopping: Amazon deals on electric warmers

Buy Now on Amazon

This instant pot from Kuvings comes with a stainless steel inner pot with a 3-litre capacity. It allows you to pressure cook, slow cook, saute, and steam with pre-programmed buttons. The display on the electric pot shows the status of different functions, such as the temperature of the pot and the time left for a function to end. The Kuvings instant pot comes with different attachments, as well. It is currently selling for Rs 5,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 20,200.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Nutricook Smart Pot comes with an 8-lite pot inside, made of stainless steel. The company claims this pot can replace nine appliances in your kitchen as it is a pressure cooker, sauté pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, soup maker, steamer, sous vide pot, yoghurt maker, and food warmer. It comes with nine one-touch presets for your favourite food, so everything happens very quickly. The Nutricook Smart Pot is currently available for Rs 9,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 23,999.