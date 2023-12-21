Amazon Bonanza Sale: Amazon is hosting its December Bonanza Sale on the platform which began on December 20 and will end on December 25. The festive sale brings offers on electronic products including mobile devices like tablets. Overall, there’s up to 70 percent off, whereas, on best-selling tablets, there’s over 30 percent off.

Having said that, if you are looking for a tablet and are on a budget, this is probably the best time to purchase one. The sale has several tablet options under the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. To make your purchase decision quicker and more convenient, we have listed some of the top tablet deals in the Amazon Bonanza Sale.

Lenovo Tab M9 is priced at Rs 10,999, which is way lower than its MRP. The tablet sports a compact design with a 9-inch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset and packs a 5,100mAh battery. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has dual speakers.

Redmi Pad is available at Rs 14,999 on Amazon for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is available in three different color options, namely, Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green. The tablet features a 10.61-inch 2K 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It packs an 8,000mAh battery and boots on Android 12 OS.

Nokia’s T21 tablet, which was being sold for Rs 17,900, is now available at Rs 15,799. This price is for the Wi-Fi + LTE version. The Wi-Fi only version is priced at Rs 14,999. That’s 25 percent off its listed price. The tablet features a 10.36-inch 2K display and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset. It houses an 8,200mAh battery and runs on Android 12 with 2 years of OS upgrade promise.

Honor Pad X9 is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,998 in the Amazon Bonanza Sale for December. That’s 35 percent off its listed price. The tablet has a larger 11.5-inch 2K resolution display and is powered by Snapdragon 685 chipset. It has a 6-speaker setup and packs a 7,250mAh battery. This tablet boots on the latest Android 13 OS.

Motorola Tab G70 is priced at Rs 17,999 in this Amazon December sale. The tablet has an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek G90T chipset and Dolby Atmos-backed speakers. It is equipped with a 7,700mAh battery and runs on a slightly older Android 11 OS.